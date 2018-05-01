These days, knowing everything that’s coming to the popular streaming services is incredibly useful, but it can be hard to sift through all the titles to find the geeky things you’ll really want to watch. io9 is here to help—as your humble stewards, we’ve whittled down the new-addition lists to just the cool, nerdy, genre stuff coming to Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon in May. Plan your month accordingly.
Netflix
Available May 1
Amelie
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
Red Dragon
Scream 2
Shrek
Sliding Doors
The Bourne Ultimatum
The Reaping
Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V (Season 2)
May 2
Anon — A new scifi film from Andrew Niccol, the man who wrote The Truman Show and Gattaca. It stars Clive Owen and Amanda Seyfried. Watch the trailer here.
Kong: King of the Apes (Season 2) — The second season of an animated show about everyone’s favorite giant ape, King Kong.
The Rain (Season 1)
May 14
The Phantom of the Opera
May 16
Mamma Mia!
Wanted
May 18
Cargo — Martin Freeman stars in this post-apocalyptic film about a father trying to save his daughter. Watch the trailer here.
Inspector Gadget (Season 4)
May 19
Bridge to Terabithia
May 25
The Toys That Made Us (Season 2)
Trollhunters: Part 3
May 29
Coco
Amazon
Available May 1
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Cool World
Cyborg
Diamonds Are Forever
Dr. No
Evolution
Frailty
From Russia with Love
Ghost Town
Goldfinger
Live and Let Die
Manhunter
Never Say Never Again
Octopussy
Sinbad
The Box
The Crow
The Elephant Man
The Golden Compass
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
The Lost World
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Saint
The Spy Who Loved Me
Thunderball
Wish Upon a Star
You Only Live Twice
May 11
Rocky & Bullwinkle (Season 1)
May 12
Orphan Black (Season 5)
Hulu
Available May 1
A Nightmare on Elm Street
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
The Box
The Crow
The Crow II: City of Angels
The Crow III: Salvation
The Crow IV: Wicked Prayer
Demolition Man
Godzilla
Manhunter
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Men in Black II
Pink Panther 2
Priest
The Swan Princess Christmas
The Swan Princess: The Mystery of the Enchanted Treasure
Wes Craven’s New Nightmare
May 5
Mobile Suit Gundam The Origin (Season 1)
May 7
Star vs. The Forces of Evil (Season 3)
May 13
Tonight She Comes — A 2017 horror film about a group of people who search for their missing friend and find a mysterious cabin in the woods.
May 16
12 Monkeys (Season 3)
The Strain (Season 4)
Knights of the Damned — Super cheesy looking B-movie about knight sent off to battle a mythic dragon.
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
May 24
Curvature — An intriguing new scifi film about time travel co-starring Linda Hamilton. Watch the trailer here.
