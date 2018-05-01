Photo: New Line

These days, knowing everything that’s coming to the popular streaming services is incredibly useful, but it can be hard to sift through all the titles to find the geeky things you’ll really want to watch. io9 is here to help—as your humble stewards, we’ve whittled down the new-addition lists to just the cool, nerdy, genre stuff coming to Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon in May. Plan your month accordingly.

Netflix

Available May 1

Amelie

Hellboy II: The Golden Army



Red Dragon

Scream 2

Shrek

Sliding Doors

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Reaping

Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V (Season 2)

May 2

Anon — A new scifi film from Andrew Niccol, the man who wrote The Truman Show and Gattaca. It stars Clive Owen and Amanda Seyfried. Watch the trailer here.

Kong: King of the Apes (Season 2) — The second season of an animated show about everyone’s favorite giant ape, King Kong.

The Rain (Season 1)

May 14

The Phantom of the Opera

May 16

Mamma Mia!

Wanted

May 18

Cargo — Martin Freeman stars in this post-apocalyptic film about a father trying to save his daughter. Watch the trailer here.

Inspector Gadget (Season 4)

May 19

Bridge to Terabithia

May 25

The Toys That Made Us (Season 2)

Trollhunters: Part 3

May 29

Coco

Amazon

Available May 1

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Cool World

Cyborg

Diamonds Are Forever

Dr. No

Evolution

Frailty

From Russia with Love

Ghost Town

Goldfinger

Live and Let Die

Manhunter

Never Say Never Again

Octopussy

Sinbad

The Box

The Crow

The Elephant Man

The Golden Compass

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

The Lost World



The Man with the Golden Gun

The Saint

The Spy Who Loved Me

Thunderball

Wish Upon a Star

You Only Live Twice

May 11

Rocky & Bullwinkle (Season 1)

May 12

Orphan Black (Season 5)



Hulu

Available May 1

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

The Box

The Crow

The Crow II: City of Angels

The Crow III: Salvation

The Crow IV: Wicked Prayer

Demolition Man

Godzilla

Manhunter

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Men in Black II

Pink Panther 2

Priest

The Swan Princess Christmas

The Swan Princess: The Mystery of the Enchanted Treasure

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare

May 5

Mobile Suit Gundam The Origin (Season 1)

May 7

Star vs. The Forces of Evil (Season 3)

May 13

Tonight She Comes — A 2017 horror film about a group of people who search for their missing friend and find a mysterious cabin in the woods.

May 16

12 Monkeys (Season 3)

The Strain (Season 4)

Knights of the Damned — Super cheesy looking B-movie about knight sent off to battle a mythic dragon.

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

May 24

Curvature — An intriguing new scifi film about time travel co-starring Linda Hamilton. Watch the trailer here.