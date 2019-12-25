The Na'vi of Avatar's Pandora Might Be Celebrating Christmas

“Santa...is that you?” Image : 20th Century Fox

It’s that special time of year when we all have a chance to look forward to all the shows set to return in the coming months, buzz around upcoming movies is reaching new levels of intensity, and for some reason, studios decide to try and work real-world Earth holiday traditions their decidedly non-Earth based fantasy worlds. Let’s get into some holiday spoilers, folks.

Agents of Shield

Marvel’s just dropped a new photo from Agents of SHIELD’s seventh and final season showing the squad rocking some rather snazzy, early 20th century duds—the perfect disguises for them to blend in as they make a pit stop in the past as part of a much larger, time-traveling journey that will follow the team as they fight to get back to the place where their adventures all began.

A scene from Agents of SHIELD’s seventh season. Image : ABC

Christmas on Avatar

In celebration of Christmas, Avatar’s official Twitter account went on a bit of a tweet storm with a retelling of “’Twas The Night Before Christmas,”—rewritten with references to the fictional world of Pandora where the film’s Na’vi hail from. Because the poem is meant more to be a kind of advertisement for Disney’s Pandora – The World of Avatar theme park attraction, one can assume that the cinematic Na’vi don’t actually celebrate Christmas seeing as how it’s a Western Earth holiday, but then again given how the whole original movie was about a colonizer joining the Na’Vi, there’s a chance that the blue people might actually recite this stuff to one another.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, actors Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas opened up about how their characters are both a new kind of Bond girl that brings a new energy to the franchise. De Armas was adamant about how even though both of their superspy characters are presented as being more than comfortable using their looks as part of their jobs, the women aren’t going to be objectified and made out to be damsels in distress that James Bond has to save.

JJ Abrams, Rey, and Kylo Ren

In the wake of The Rise of Skywalker, director J.J. Abrams has been fielding quite a few more questions about Rey and Kylo Ren, the two Force wielding characters that have been orbiting around one another for the past three Star Wars films. One particular clip of Abrams sharing his thoughts about certain romantic relationships in the most recent trilogy has been making the rounds this week, specifically because of the way it makes seem as if the director was coming out in full support of a potential Rey/Kylo romance.

But in an extended clip of Abrams speaking, what becomes clear is that he’s actually speaking about the potential of a romance between the characters in The Force Awakens, rather than The Rise of Skywalker. Abrams likened Rey and Kylo to being like brother and sister, a nod to the bond between Luke and Leia that was eventually revealed after the pair were initially presented as being romantically interested in one another.

Wonder Woman 1984



Wonder Woman swoops into a very 80s-looking mall in this choice new image from Wonder Woman 1984 courtesy of Empire.

Diana swinging into a mall, as one dies. Image : Warner Bros. ( Empire )

Birds of Prey

Even though we still don’t know exactly what “emancipation” is going to look like exactly for Birds of Prey’s Harley Quinn, in this new image from the film, it certainly looks like the it’s going to involve at least one ridiculous explosion that, if we’re being honest, is probably going to lead to someone en ding up dead. [Empire]

Harley Quinn going for a stroll. Image : Warner Bros. ( Empire )

