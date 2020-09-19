The Ms. Marvel Series for Disney Plus Has a Directing Team, Including Pakistani Filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy in 2016. Photo : Noam Galai ( Getty Images )

Kamala Khan’s TV debut is in the works, and Disney has assembled a marvelous (ahem) directorial team.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Ms. Marvel, currently in the works as a TV show for Disney Plus, has put together a team of four directors to helm the project and direct episodes of the series. They are Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meer Menon.

El Arbi and Fallah might be familiar due to their success with Bad Boys for Life, the recent resurrection of the Bad Boys series starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is a Canadian-Pakistani filmmaker with two Oscars under her belt for her work in short documentaries, and Meer Menon has directed episodes of The Magicians, The Walking Dead, and Man in the High Castle.

These four directors will join head writer Bisha K. Ali to shape the identity of the MCU’s version of Kamala Khan, who in 2014 became the first Muslim hero in Marvel’s world to helm her own book, and will likewise be the first to appear onscreen. It’s appropriate, then, that her behind-the-scenes team is, so far, anyway, entirely comprised of people of color with backgrounds similar to Kamala.

Not a lot else is known about Kamala’s journey to the small screen at this time. Marvel’s Disney Plus slate was delayed by the coronavirus, but the first show, WandaVision, is still intended for a late 2020 release. Ms. Marvel will be coming, well, sometime after that.

