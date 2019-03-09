Image: David Petersen/Boom! Studios

Mouse Guard, written and illustrated by David Petersen, is the story of an order of mice sworn to protect a medieval realm from all enemies and threats. It’s wonderful, has won two Eisner Awards, and courtesy of Fox is getting a long-overdue film adaptation.

Now, that adaptation has its stars. As Hollywood Reporter reports, Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Maze Runner) will be playing Lieam, one of the newest and youngest members of the Guard, while Andy Serkis will be the villainous Midnight, a blacksmith who turns against the guard. The film will be directed by Wes Ball, who made the Maze Runner films.

As the premise implies, the whole thing will be shot using motion capture (though the precise animation style is yet to be confirmed, here’s hoping for something more stylized than plain ol’ CGI mice), which makes Serkis’s casting a natural choice. Hopefully he’ll get more to do here than in his last turn as big CGI baddie.

No release date is announced, but production of the film is slated to begin this May.