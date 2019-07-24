San Diego Comic-Con is full of panels, cosplay, and a show floor full of nerdy goodies to buy. But there’s another side to Comic-Con. The Promotions. Every year, advertisers spend millions trying to coax fans into getting pumped about their shows, films, or products. This year had a few cool things, and a funky surprise or two.

Be sure to check out some of the highlights from San Diego Comic-Con, like the Jean-Luc Picard museum and Amazon Prime’s giant experience for The Boys, The Expanse, and Carnival Row. But check out our video above for the most unique stuff we spotted at SDCC this year.

