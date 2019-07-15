Image: Jack Kirby (Marvel Comics)

Morning Spoilers

Meanwhile, Frank Grillo teases and then immediately denies his own Marvel movie future. Melissa Benoist discusses a new costume upgrade for Kara on Supergirl. The Simpsons will pastiche Stranger Things in this year’s Treehouse of Horror. The Mortal Kombat movie reboot will be as gory as you hope it should be. Plus, more familiar faces return for Arrow’s final season. Spoilers away!



The Eternals

On recent rumors that she’s been cast in Marvel’s The Eternals, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown said, “Everybody thinks that I’m going to be in a Marvel movie. Not that I know of! My family and I have no idea, so I just want to let everyone know that I’m not as of right now.”

In related news, Kumail Nanjiani would neither confirm nor deny his rumored role during a recent interview with Variety.



I cannot comment on that. It would be so great to be part of a superhero film. I would love it so much.

The MCU

In a separate interview with Comic Book, Frank Grillo revealed he’s contracted to appear in five more Marvel movies “if they ever came in” before clarifying on Instagram his character, Crossbones, is indeed dead.

You know what? I got five more movies that I’m obligated to do for Marvel if they ever call me. So who knows, man? Maybe I’ll be Captain America after Mackie. I’ll be a middle-aged Captain America. A middle-aged, Italian, Captain America. Think about that.

A Nightmare on Elm Street

In conversation with Cinemapop, Crawl director Alexandre Aja revealed he’s also interested in making a new Nightmare on Elm Street film.

A Nightmare on Elm Street would be amazing, one of my most traumatic experiences as a kid was watching A Nightmare on Elm Street and I would love to kind of explore, this is a great world to explore.

Candyman

The Chicago Tribune reports Jordan Peele’s Candyman reboot begins filming next month in Chicago.

Mortal Kombat

Screenwriter Greg Russo confirmed the new Mortal Kombat movie will indeed be Rated R and include several of the game’s infamously gory “Fatality” supermoves.

Extra Ordinary

An Irish woman who can see ghosts (Maeve Higgins) is forced to use her supernatural talents against a demonically-influenced one-hit wonder (Will Forte) in the trailer for Extra Ordinary.

Supergirl

Speaking to Kevin Smith, Melissa Benoist recently revealed that the next season of Supergirl will update Kara’s costume to include pants, mostly so Benoist doesn’t freeze to death filming in Vancouver wearing a super-skirt.

The Boys

Though Amazon’s The Boys doesn’t premiere for another week, Deadline has word Aya Cash is in talks to joins the show’s second season as Stormfront, a neo-Nazi amalgamation of Shazam and Thor.

Avenue 5

Deadline also reports Jessica St. Clair and Kyle Bornheimer have joined the cast of Armando Iannucci’s Avenue 5 as Mia and Doug, a “bitter, broken, and overly sensitive” married couple trapped together in a small cabin and bored by “the tedium of space.”

Arrow

Entertainment Weekly has confirmed Colin Donnell and Josh Segarra will once again reprise their roles as Tommy Oliver and Adrian Chase for Arrow’s final season.

The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror XXX

Bloody-Disgusting has a poster for The Simpson’s thirtieth Halloween special and 666th overall episode. From the looks of things, we can expect parodies of Stranger Things, The Shape of Water and something akin to Monkey Shines with Homer and Mr. Teeny.

Fear the Walking Dead

Finally, John tells June not to wait up for him in a clip from “Is Anybody Out There?”, next week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

