Have you ever wondered what Han Solo’s nose was experiencing when he said “What an incredible smell you’ve discovered” or “I thought they smelled bad on the outside”? Well, now you can discover those scents for yourself (along with several other disgusting odors) in the form of these new Star Wars candles.

Scents like “Trash Compactor,” “Inside of a Tauntaun,” “Rancor,” and “Sarlacc Pit” are just some of the scents available in these new, officially licensed candles. There are some more pleasant sounding ones, too, like “Bantha Milk,” “X-Wing Cockpit” and “Yoda’s Cooking Pot”—as well as just plain weird ones like “Death Star Destroyed,” “Millennium Falcon,” “Han Solo Carbonite” and “Lightsaber Duel.” Like, seriously, WTF. Here’s the full list:

Wookiee

Bantha Milk

Trash Compactor

X-wing Cockpit

Cantina

Lightsaber Duel

Han Solo Carbonite

Millennium Falcon

Inside of a Tauntaun

Yoda’s Cooking Pot

Rancor

Sarlacc Pit

Jabba’s Palace

Ewok

Death Star Destroyed

The scenes are available for preorder both on Merchoid and GeekStore if you’re interested. You can get the full set, or they can be purchased per movie—so if you only want the wondrous scents of A New Hope, for instance, you can get that set separately. And if you do, let us know if these things actually smell as bad as we imagine, or if it’s all a ruse and they’re really vanilla in disguise.

