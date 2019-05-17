Photo: Disney

Marvel Studios is so prolific when it comes to end credit scenes, it’s hard to definitively give any of them a single superlative—except the scene at the end of Captain Marvel, which we think wins the award for most adorable.

If you haven’t seen it, it’s now online but is kind of a big spoiler for events in the movie. On the other hand, it would also be so confusing to someone who hasn’t seen the movie, we think it’s OK either way. Check it out, courtesy of IGN.

Of course, that’s Goose, who (as is revealed over the course of Captain Marvel) is really a Flerken, a highly dangerous alien creature that’s certainly not a cat. Goose belonged to Mar-vell before joining Carol, Nick, and Maria on their adventures, only to reveal itself as a badass, eventually eating the Tesseract. However, because the Tesseract is such a crucial part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film had to explain how Nick Fury had it in Thor and The Avengers. This scene hilariously—and adorably—filled that plot hole with something cat owners will recognize all too well.

Advertisement

Captain Marvel comes to digital on May 28 and Blu-ray June 11. Check back Monday for a never-before-seen deleted scene, exclusively on io9.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.