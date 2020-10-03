Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Trailer Frenzy

The Monster Hunter Movie Has a Brief Teaser and a New Release Date

juliemuncy
Julie Muncy
Filed to:Monster Hunter
Monster HunterMilla JovovichPaul W.S. AndersonSony PicturesCapcomBig Sword Energy
Save
Milla Jovovich in Monster Hunter.
Milla Jovovich in Monster Hunter.
Image: Sony Pictures
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
PrevNextView All

What happens when you mash up military action Michael Bay-isms with the fantastical world of Monster Hunter? You get this, and it looks, uhhh, wild.

Advertisement

Released by IGN, a new trailer for Monster Hunter just dropped. If you can call a sixteen-second clip a trailer, anyway. A micro-trailer? Featuring Milla Jovovich, TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, and a dope-ass monster, the brief footage shows off the vibe of the new movie, which is absolutely unashamed in its cheesy action movie popcorn nonsensical goodness. Listen, say what you will about Paul W.S. Anderson, but he does what he does, and if you like it, this seems incredibly fun.

The catch is that the movie also has a new release date. It’s now set for December 2020, “only in theaters,” as the teaser says. Which we know is a bad idea. But... here we go anyway.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

G/O Media may get a commission
1STPlayer Ultra Quiet 3-Pack RGB Case Fans W/ Remote
1STPlayer Ultra Quiet 3-Pack RGB Case Fans W/ Remote
Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Melting Antarctic Ice Exposes 800-Year-Old Penguins That Still Look Fresh

Kellyanne Conway Has Covid-19, And Her Daughter's TikToks Broke the News

The Early Days of Nickelodeon Are on Display in This Excellent Looking New Documentary

The Trailer for The Witches Remake Will Terrify a Whole New Generation

DISCUSSION