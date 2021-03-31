We come from the future
The Mitchells vs. The Machines Unleashes a Family-Friendly Robot Apocalypse

Extremely Gravity Falls mood.
Image: Netflix
A new animated movie produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who directed both the outstanding first Lego Movie and the even more outstanding Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse? Yes, please.

Starring the voice talents of Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Eric Andre, Fred Armisen, Beck Bennett, Charlyne Yi, Conan O’Brien, Sasheer Zamata, and, somehow, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Netflix has dropped a new trailer for The Mitchells vs. The Machines. This latest trailer for what was formerly Sony Pictures’ Connected, shows us a bit more of the titular family that must save the world from the titular machines (led by what is essentially Siri, as voiced by The Crown’s Olivia Colman). It isn’t nearly as bewilderingly awesome as either of Lord and Miller’s previous two animated outings from what we can see, but it still looks like a good time:

It’s directed by Mike Rianda, who was the creative director for much of Disney’s incredible, beloved animated series Gravity Falls, whose DNA you can see in Mitchells. The weirdness of the daughter Katie (Disenchantment’s Abbi Jacobson) and the extreme weirdness of the son Aaron (voiced by Rianda himself) echoes Falls’ Dipper and Mabel, but the Furby scene really tells it all. It’s sort of an easy joke that Mitchells still manages to pull off with aplomb thanks to the...let’s say,dialogue.”

The Mitchells Vs. the Machines arrives on Netflix on April 30.

