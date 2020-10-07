Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
The Miles Morales Game's Art Book Teases Into the Spider-Verse's Coolest Costume

charlespm
Charles Pulliam-Moore
Miles Morales zapping two of his enemies on the cover of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales - The Art of the Game.
Screenshot: Titan Books

Insomniac’s upcoming Miles Morales standalone video game is both going to continue its hero’s story—which first began in the studio’s epic Spider-Man—and establish the ways in which Miles is his own Spider-Man independent of Peter Parker. He’s always deserved to be the star of his own game, and it makes sense that Insomniac would shift its focus, especially considering what a breakout success Into the Spider-Verse was.

Between giving you a new base of operations in Harlem, a new take on the Spider-sense mechanic, and a fresh villain to face off against, Miles Morales has already made clear that it’s meant to be a different sort of gaming experience that points to what might be in the pipeline for future chapters set within this universe. The game’s newly announced art book, though, makes clear that the game devs know that their Miles isn’t the only version people love.

Like all major art books, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales - The Art of the Game will detail a sizable chunk of the creative process that went into realizing the game including early concept sketches, models, and interviews with various developers. What’s particularly interesting about this cover, though, is that it features the game’s Miles sporting his signature Spider-Verse look complete with his signature Jordans, hoodie, and puffer coat. There was always a good chance the movie’s fit would make an appearance in the game (untied shoelaces and all) but it’s nice to see that Insomniac’s not making any attempt to hide what it’s got planned.

The cover of the Miles Morales game’s art book.
Image: Titan Books
In addition to the game’s art book, Marvel also announced an official in-universe prequel novel written by SLAY author Brittney Morris and published by Titan Books. Wings of Fury follows as Miles goes toe-to-toe with the Vulture and the villainous Starling, who’s the Vulture’s canonical granddaughter in Marvel’s comics, in an ongoing battle that forces Miles to also clash with local law enforcement.

Because Miles Morales seems to be settling up the Tinkerer as its primary villain, it’s unclear whether Vulture and Starling will feature largely or at all in the game, but it’s interesting to know that when the game begins, Miles will already be in the full crime-fighting swing of things as a costumed vigilante.

The cover of Spider-Man: Miles MOrales - Wings of Fury.
Image: Titan Books

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Wings of Fury drops on November 10 ahead of the game’s release on November 12. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales - The Art of the Game will debut in February of 2021.

Charles Pulliam-Moore

io9 Culture Critic and Staff Writer. Cyclops was right.

DISCUSSION

ChakaOneNiner
ChakaOneNiner

Do those Jordans allow his feet to stick to walls?