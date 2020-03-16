We come from the future
The Midnight Gospel's First Trailer Wants to Ask the Multiverse a Question

Charles Pulliam-Moore
Filed to:The Midnight Gospel
The Midnight GospelAdventure TimePendleton WardDuncan TrussellNetflixAnimation
Your guess is as good as anyone else’s as to what the hell is going on here.
Image: Netflix
Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward and Duncan Trussell’s new Netflix series The Midnight Gospel is something akin to a This American Life fever dream. In a galaxy full of different creatures from far-flung planets, there are countless stories to be told, and series hero Clancy wants to tell them all.

Taken at face value, Clancy’s mission can be interpreted as being rather altruistic and in service of the universe’s greater good, but in The Midnight Gospel’s first teaser trailer, he makes it quite clear that he’s in it for the fame. Despite the rare opportunity to interact with various species he’s presented with, to Clancy, the entire ordeal is his chance at making it big, and why shouldn’t it be?

Chosen for interviewing greatness or nor, Clancy’s got bills to pay and the only way he knows how is to bug the hell out of interesting creatures who, depending on the circumstance, may or may not be willing to share their deepest truths with him.

The Midnight Gospel premieres on April 20.

Charles Pulliam-Moore

