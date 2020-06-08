The Matrix's Stars Are Excited AF to Pick Back Up With Neo and Trinity

The Matrix is coming back and the stars love the script. Photo : Warner Bros.

Everyone thought The Matrix was over. The Wachowskis completed their trilogy in 2003 and despite fans fantasizing about a follow-up, no one actually thought it would happen. Especially not the stars.



Advertisement

“I never thought that it would happen. It was never on my radar at all,” actress Carrie-Anne Moss, who plays Trinity in the series, told Empire Magazine. One thing changed all that, though: She read the script to The Matrix 4 written by Lana Wachowski, David Mitchell, and Aleksandar Hemon.

“When it was brought to me in the way that it was brought to me, with incredible depth and all of the integrity and artistry that you could imagine, I was like, ‘This is a gift.’ It was just very exciting,” she said.

Advertisement

The Moment The Matrix Changed Everything The Matrix turns 20 years old on March 31 and, like many of us, I’ll never forget the first time I… Read more

Her co-star, Keanu Reeves, felt the same way. He’ll be reprising his role as Neo in the fourth installment, and he went even a step further when praising the script. “Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me,” Reeves said. “That’s the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing. It’s been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from.”

That’s the key thing. The reason The Matrix series was such a success was that in addition to the exciting action and groundbreaking effects, the story of humanity being unknowingly subjugated by another species was a powerful construct. Then, the small band of heroes rising up against their oppressors felt real and relatable. It all just worked beautifully.

On the other hand, what are Reeves and Moss going to say? That they don’t like the script? It’s always important to take quotes before the release of a movie with a grain of salt. That said, Wachowski must have had an exciting idea to continue the series for her to actually come back and do it. Everyone involved probably had more to lose than gain if an ill-conceived sequel came out and tainted the rest of the franchise. The Matrix was already on thin ice after the disappointing sequels Reloaded and Revolutions. We’d venture to guess, or at least hope, Reeves and Moss are being genuine here.

Advertisement

The still-untitled Matrix 4 is currently scheduled for release in May of 2021. Filming had already begun before the covid-19 pandemic so it seems likely that date, or close to it, could hold.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.