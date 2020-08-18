The Matrix 4 Won't Feature One Major Familiar Face

Neo’s path will be a bit lonelier. Image : Warner Bros.

Scream 5 adds another mystery character to its ranks. Get a tiny look at the next Candyman. James Wan teases some horror touches to Aquaman 2. The co-directors of Atlantis say Disney has no plans to remake it. Plus, just when Supernatural begins its final end, and a new look at Disney+’s puppet talk show. Spoilers now!



Illustration : Jim Cooke

Scream 5

Deadline reports Melissa Barrera has joined the cast of Scream 5 in an undisclosed “key” role.

The Matrix 4

In a recent interview with New York Magazine (via Syfy Wire), Laurence Fishburne revealed he was never asked to return for Lana Wachowski’s fourth Matrix movie.

No. I have not been invited. Maybe that will make me write another play. I wish them well. I hope it’s great.

Candyman

The cover of Total Film’s latest issue theoretically confirms Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will become the new Candyman in Nia Dacosta’s “spiritual sequel” to Bernard Rose’s 1992 original.

Aquaman 2

DC Entertainment teased t he upcoming Aquaman panel at DCFanDome with James Wan discussing Aquaman 2's horror elements.

I would say yes. Just like the first movie had a touch of my horror sensibility in it, in regards to the Trench sequence, I would say there’ll be a little bit of that in this next one. I think it’s something that’s a big part of who I am, and it just naturally comes out in these kinds of films. And especially a movie like Aquaman, you know where the story takes place in these underwater worlds that can be very scary. So naturally, my love for the horror genre just means that I latch myself to these scenes and try to give them a little bit more of my scary sauce.

Atlantis: The Lost Empire

In conversation with Collider Connected, Atlantis: The Lost Empire co-directors Kirk Wise and Gary Trousdale denied rumors Disney is considering a live-action remake. In the interview, Wise states “I’ve heard, so far, the only rumor of Atlantis being tackled as a live-action movie has been strictly on the internet. I haven’t gotten any independent corroboration of that” — prompting Trousdale to add, “I’ve actually heard the opposite, that at the last big convention where Disney rolls out their five-year plan [D23 Expo], that Atlantis was not on the docket.”

Nightmare Cinema 2

Mick Garris revealed to Comic Book a sequel to his 2018 horror anthology Nightmare Cinema was in development before lockdown.

We were in the early stages. One of the scripts has written, we’ve talked to a couple of directors, but then the pandemic knocked the wind out of our sails. We were making progress and the skids came on hard. Nobody knows when production is going to be back or where in the world to do it. Nightmare Cinema was always intended to be a showcase for international filmmakers, and the idea of making segments of them in different parts of the world is strong. And maybe some of those places on the planet will be more conducive more quickly to having production take place there. But really, the skids came on and have not come off yet, but I would love to see that happen. And the concept of Nightmare Cinema, aside from being international, was originally to do it as a series of feature films. But the anthology format played really well for the film and a barrage of very, very different stories, both cinematically and content-wise was thrilling to me again, to have a Japanese director, a British director, a Cuban director, and two American directors making their token appearances. It’s just a really exciting concept to me.

Pokémon: Coco

The latest issue of the Japanese magazine CoroCoro includes new artwork for Pokémon: Coco, the 23rd film in the franchise releasing later this year in Japan.

Mulan

Because time has become meaningless this year, we somehow have a new trailer for Mulan, highlighting the film’s arrival next month on Disney+

Death of Me



While on vacation in Thailand, Maggie Q finds footage of her boyfriend (Luke Hemsworth) physically murdering her — yet, they’re both still alive — in the trailer for Darren Lynn Bousman’s mysterious new film, Death of Me.

You’re Not Alone

A recent widower is haunted by a ghost living in the walls of her new house in the trailer for You’re Not Alone.

Hall

A deadly, airborne virus spreads rapidly amongst the guests of a hotel hallway in the trailer for Hall, premiering August 30 at FrightFest.

Supernatural



TV Line reports the first of the final seven episodes of Supernatural will now premiere October 8 at 8/7c on t he CW.

KSiteTV also has a synopsis for the October 8 episode, “Last Holiday. ”

MAKING UP FOR LOST TIME – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) discover a wood nymph (guest star Meagan Fey) living in the bunker who is determined to protect her family, at any cost. Eduardo Sanchez directed the episode written by Jeremy Adams (#1514).

Midnight Mass

Production has begun on Mike Flanagan’s new Netflix series, Midnight Mass.

Riverdale

Meanwhile, the fifth season of Riverdale is now in “pre-production, ” according to Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa on Twitter. Will the new storyline feature killer trucks? Who’s to say?

Fear the Walking Dead

Appearing as a guest on the Talk Dead to Me podcast, Jenna Elfman teased the sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead will be an especially dark one.

Dark. Dark. It’s so dark! [The group’s separation means there’s] not a lot of self-determinism on our part. We’ve seen what happens to people when they try to leave. So what that separation and being under the pressure of Virginia does to each of us in our own way, and what is being run on us, what kind of experiences we’re being forced to have… you have these strong characters that it’s been established how capable they are, so they’re allowed to do what Virginia wants them to do. Luckily, June’s abilities in nursing are valuable to Virginia. And it’s the one area that when June is staying true to her offering in the world, it keeps her sane and grounded, and she knows she can help. June can at least help the person in front of her at any given time, and I think that keeps her somewhat sane. Or in an area or aspect of some self-determinism. But there is some messed up stuff going on, and it affects each person in a way that taps into their vulnerability, and they change. People will be changing this season.

Elfman also confirmed the new season will take on an anthology-esque structure, with each episode showcasing a different character.

It’s definitely formed in that way. And you really get to dig into how all of these splits, and the influence of what Virginia has set up, how it is affecting each of these characters in a very intimate way.

Earth to Ned

Finally, Disney+ has released a trailer for Earth to Ned, a new talk show starring an extraterrestrial puppet from the Jim Henson Creature Workshop performed by Freakazoid! himself, Paul Rugg.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.