Geoffrey the Giraffe, 1969-2018, purveyor of material joy.

After fighting an unwinnable battle against the changing times and online retailers, Toys “R” Us is finally closing up shop in North America. Though the company at first planned on trying to keep some 700 stores across the globe open, it suddenly filed for bankruptcy last week, meaning that liquidation sales are in order.

According to USA Today, all 144 remaining Toys “R” Us locations in the US will start clearing their inventory with massive price cuts on basically everything in the store, with most locations beginning their sales tomorrow, March 22, and running through June. It’s an excellent opportunity for anyone to pick up whatever toys or games they might have been holding off on, but the sale also marks the end of an era for many people who grew up with Toys “R” Us being the destination for any and all things collectible.

Pour one out for Geoffrey, folks.

