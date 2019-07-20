Photo: Disney

“We’ll tell you after Endgame.” “We’ll tell you after Far From Home.” For months, fans have heard the same things over and over again from the people behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Answers to what’s next are coming. Eventually. Now, those answers are here.

At 8:15 p.m. ET and 5:15 PT Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will take the stage in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con and, we think, reveal just what films are coming in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Films that, in some cases, are less than a year away. We’ve heard rumors of Black Widow, The Eternals, Shang-Chi, sequels to Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel and so much more. So, what’s real? What’s not? Let’s find out together.

I’m here in Hall H itself ready to give you every piece of news exactly as it happens.

