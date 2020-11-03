The Map to a Perfect Star Wars Blanket Is Hidden Inside This BB-U-Knit

We’ve got the instructions to make this BB-8 baby blanket. Image : Insight Editions

While 2020 hasn’t been a great year for travel, gatherings, or general overall happiness, it has given many of us the chance to work on new hobbies. Maybe one of those hobbies is knitting— a nd if you did pick up that skill, a new Star Wars book is going to be your new favorite thing in the world. io9 just happens to have an exclusive sneak peek today.



Star Wars: Knitting the Galaxy - The Official Star Wars Knitting Pattern Book is written by Tanis Gray and features over 25 brand new projects to fulfill all your Star Wars knitting dreams. We’re talking a Millennium Falcon cowl, Clone Trooper hat, Yoda m itts and, of course, a BB-8 b aby b lanket (BB-Blanket?) that we’re excited to debut. Here are the pages.

Image : Insight Editions

Image : Insight Editions

Now, to be honest, I have no idea what most of that means. It seems to be very technical. But also, when I think of sewing needles, I think of horror movies, not beautiful creations, so what do I know? The little facts about the character and quotes from its creators are a nice touch though.

Also, here’s an extra example of another cool piece in the book: Mace Windu lightsaber socks! Though you could do any color, really.



Image : Insight Editions

Image : Insight Editions

Star Wars: Knitting the Galaxy won’t be out until early next year, but you can get in your pre-order now.

The book cover. Photo : Insight Editions

