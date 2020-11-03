Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
BooksStar Wars

The Map to a Perfect Star Wars Blanket Is Hidden Inside This BB-U-Knit

germainlussier
Germain Lussier
Filed to:Star Wars
Star WarsBB-8KnittingBlanketssockslightsabersTanis GrayInsight EditionsCraftslucasfilmdisneybooksdroids
1
2
We’ve got the instructions to make this BB-8 baby blanket.
We’ve got the instructions to make this BB-8 baby blanket.
Image: Insight Editions

While 2020 hasn’t been a great year for travel, gatherings, or general overall happiness, it has given many of us the chance to work on new hobbies. Maybe one of those hobbies is knitting—and if you did pick up that skill, a new Star Wars book is going to be your new favorite thing in the world. io9 just happens to have an exclusive sneak peek today.

Advertisement

Star Wars: Knitting the Galaxy - The Official Star Wars Knitting Pattern Book is written by Tanis Gray and features over 25 brand new projects to fulfill all your Star Wars knitting dreams. We’re talking a Millennium Falcon cowl, Clone Trooper hat, Yoda mitts and, of course, a BB-8 baby blanket (BB-Blanket?) that we’re excited to debut. Here are the pages.

undefined
Image: Insight Editions
Advertisement
undefined
Image: Insight Editions

Now, to be honest, I have no idea what most of that means. It seems to be very technical. But also, when I think of sewing needles, I think of horror movies, not beautiful creations, so what do I know? The little facts about the character and quotes from its creators are a nice touch though.

G/O Media may get a commission
Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappucino Maker
Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappucino Maker

Also, here’s an extra example of another cool piece in the book: Mace Windu lightsaber socks! Though you could do any color, really.

undefined
Image: Insight Editions
Advertisement
undefined
Image: Insight Editions

Star Wars: Knitting the Galaxy won’t be out until early next year, but you can get in your pre-order now.

Advertisement
The book cover.
The book cover.
Photo: Insight Editions

If you happen to make one of these adorable items, please tag io9 on social media and drop it in our comments.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

November Is Full of New Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books to Help You Make It Through 2020's Home Stretch

Don't Do This

Let's Unmask the Epic New Friday the 13th Blu-ray Box Set

As If the Platypus Couldn’t Get Any Weirder

DISCUSSION

LadyCommentariat
Lady Commentariat

Now that it’s finally cooling off, time to dust off the knitting needles!