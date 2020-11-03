The Map to a Perfect Star Wars Blanket Is Hidden Inside This BB-U-Knit

While 2020 hasn’t been a great year for travel, gatherings, or general overall happiness, it has given many of us the chance to work on new hobbies. Maybe one of those hobbies is knitting—and if you did pick up that skill, a new Star Wars book is going to be your new favorite thing in the world. io9 just happens to have an exclusive sneak peek today.
Star Wars: Knitting the Galaxy - The Official Star Wars Knitting Pattern Book is written by Tanis Gray and features over 25 brand new projects to fulfill all your Star Wars knitting dreams. We’re talking a Millennium Falcon cowl, Clone Trooper hat, Yoda mitts and, of course, a BB-8 baby blanket (BB-Blanket?) that we’re excited to debut. Here are the pages.
Now, to be honest, I have no idea what most of that means. It seems to be very technical. But also, when I think of sewing needles, I think of horror movies, not beautiful creations, so what do I know? The little facts about the character and quotes from its creators are a nice touch though.
Also, here’s an extra example of another cool piece in the book: Mace Windu lightsaber socks! Though you could do any color, really.
Star Wars: Knitting the Galaxy won’t be out until early next year, but you can get in your pre-order now.
