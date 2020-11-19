The Many Looks of Ahsoka Tano

Besieger of Mandalore

Screenshot : Lucasfilm

Okay, so you know how I said the season three-five look was the Ahsoka look of The Clone Wars? Sorry. I lied. It’s this. We only get four episodes with it and yet it is immediately iconic. The cool blues and almost art-deco design prints feel very in line with the Mandalorian aesthetic we saw in Clone Wars too, so it was nice of Ahsoka to dress for the occasion, even if the occasion was...war.

