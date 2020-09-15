We come from the future
We come from the future
Trailer Frenzy

The Mandalorian's Season 2 Trailer Is Here, and It Brought Baby Yoda

James Whitbrook
Filed to:The Mandalorian
The MandalorianBaby YodaPedro PascalStar WarsLucasfilmStreamingDisney PlusDisney
The Mandalorian is on a new kind of quest.
Gif: Lucasfilm
This is the way to more episodes of The Mandalorian. And more Baby Yoda adorableness, of course.

Out of nowhere, Lucasfilm dropped our very first look at The Mandalorian’s sophomore season in action, picking up where season one left off: Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), our titular bounty hunting hero, and his newly-inducted clanmate “The Child” jetting off on a quest to not just find the little green force-user’s people, but to keep themselves safe from the sinister grip of Imperial Remnant officer Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito).

While the trailer doesn’t give too much away—just like season one’s cryptic footage sneakily hiding tiny Baby Yoda’s massive presence in the show—there have been plenty of rumors hinting to expect tons of familiar faces and major explorations of the Star Wars canon as we know it this season. From teases for the return of Clone Wars favorites like Ahsoka Tano and Mandalorian Death Watch agent Bo-Katan Kryze, there’s also the helmeted elephant in the room: Temuera Morrison’s alleged return as legendary Bounty Hunter Boba Fett.

How will all that factor in? Will Moff Gideon get his grubby hands on the baby? Will Din, indeed, find the way? We won’t have much longer to find out: The Mandalorian will return to Disney+ on October 30th.

For more, make sure you're following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

rarely-sober-insomniac
Rarely Sober Insomniac

Yup, unabashedly looking forward to that.