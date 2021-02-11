The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal Joins HBO's The Last of Us Adaptation

Joel finds himself with more than he’s bargained for when he crosses paths with Ellie. Image : Sony Computer Entertainment/Naughty Dog

Morning Spoilers

Witcher details tease a dire fate for a season two character. HBO wants to start filming the latest Game of Thrones spinoff soon. The Archies are all grown up in new Riverdale footage. Plus, snippets from Raya and the Last Dragon, and what's to come on Black Lightning. Spoilers now!



Firestarter

Deadline reports Blood Quantum and Fear the Walking Dead star Michael Greyeyes has been cast as John Rainbird in the upcoming Firestarter remake. Played by George C. Scott in the 1984 original, the character is described as “a relentless powerful man who has been pushed into a violent life.”

The Witcher

According to a new report from Redanian Intelligence, the recently recast character of Eskel (formerly played by Thue Ersted Rasmussen, currently by Basil Eidenbenz in season two) is fated to be ceremonially eaten by wolves in the second season of The Witcher, “likely something symbolic since he was from the School of the Wolf.” As the outlet notes, “that never happens in the books and Ciri’s memories of Kaer Morhen are always fond ones, not sullied by such grim events.”

Dolly

Apple Studios has acquired the rights to Dolly, a sci-fi film starring Florence Pugh from Vanessa Taylor (Hillbilly Elegy) and Drew Pearce (Hotel Artemis). Inspired by Elizabeth Bear’s short story, the film is described as “a sci-fi courtroom drama in which a robotic ‘companion doll’ kills its owner and then shocks the world by claiming she is not guilty and asking for a lawyer.” [Deadline]

The Djinn

Deadline also reports IFC Midnight has acquired the rights to The Djinn, a horror film from David Charbonier and Justin Powell (The Boy Behind the Door) about “a mute young boy who unleashes a sinister monster after he makes a wish to fulfill his greatest desire: to have a voice. Now trapped in a small apartment with nowhere to hide, Dylan must find a way to survive until the stroke of midnight or pay the ultimate price.” Ezra Dewey, Rob Brownstein, and Tevy Poe are attached to star.

Son

A cult has designs on a single mother’s supernatural child in the trailer for Son, starring Andi Matichak, Emile Hirsch, Luke David Blumm, an d Rocco Sisto.

Raya and the Last Dragon

The latest international trailer for Raya and the Last Dragon has some snippets of new footage.

The Last of Us

Deadline reports none other than The Mandalorian himself, Pedro Pascal, has been cast in the lead role of HBO’s The Last of Us TV series. Pascal will play Joel, “a hardened survivor hired to smuggle Ellie (Game of Thrones‘ Bella Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the U.S. and depend on each other for survival. Pascal’s Joel, tormented by past trauma and failure, must trek across a pandemic-ravaged America, all the while protecting a girl who represents the last hope of humanity.”

House of the Dragon



According to Casey Bloys—the chief content officer at HBO and HBO Max—Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon begins filming this April. Bloys additionally notes showrunners Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan J. Condal “have been writing for a long time” and have drafts of all 10 Season 1 episodes “in various stages.” [TV Line]

The Overlook Hotel

Bloys also revealed J.J. Abrams’ The Shining TV series is still moving forward at HBO Max.

We haven’t seen anything. I’m excited to see it. They seem encouraged and happy, but I don’t have any update other than they’re busily working away at Bad Robot.

Outlander

Production has officially begun on the sixth season of Outlander.

Black Lightning

Comic Book has photos from this week’s episode of Black Lightning. Click through for more.

Photo : The CW

Photo : The CW

Photo : The CW

Photo : The CW

Riverdale

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa stated he’s “had a lot of conversations about figuring out a way to bring characters from Katy Keene to Riverdale and from Sabrina to Riverdale, so it’s more possible [than] it’s ever been, let me say that.”

Meanwhile, the adult Archies return to Riverdale in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Homecoming. ”

Nancy Drew

The Drew Crew has “five shots” to stop the Aglaeca before she kills them one-by-one in the trailer for “The Drowned Woman, ” airing next week.

Resident Alien

Finally, Harry is invited to dinner in the trailer for “Birds of a Feather, ” next week’s episode of Resident Alien.

Banner art by Jim Cook