Old friends reunite to help keep Baby Yoda out of Moff Gideon’s hands. Image : Lucasfilm

It’s a tough world out there when everyone wants to get their hands on Baby Yoda.



Lucasfilm and Disney dropped our latest look at The Mandalorian’s second season as part of Monday Night Football, giving us another cryptic look at what to expect from Din Djarin and Baby Yoda’s (sorry, not sorry “The Child”) new adventure, as the clan of two explore a potential path to finding the little one’s mystical people and the long lost history of the Jedi that once existed.

It’s not going to be easy going—or easy sailing!—for Team Mudhorn, though. If everyone wanting a piece of Baby Yoda wasn’t enough, there’s still the long shadow of Mandalore being cast over these events, as Din finds himself still fleeing the clutches of Moff Gideon and his powerful relic of Mandalore’s rebellious history.

The trailer might not give us the hints we want about the rumored familiar faces that might cross paths with our heroes this season, but it leaves us with plenty to think about while we wait for the second season to begin—which isn’t all too far off now!

The Mandalorian —starring Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, and Gina Carano—returns to Disney+ on October 30.

