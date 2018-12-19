Photo: Lucasfilm

Star Wars isn’t Star Wars without its music and now The Mandalorian has its sound.

StarWars.com revealed that Ludwig Göransson will be doing the score for the upcoming live-action Disney+ streaming series. You may not know Göransson by name just yet but you definitely know his work. He scored a little film earlier this year called Black Panther and worked with that film’s director, Ryan Coogler, on his previous films Creed and Fruitvale Station. He also did Creed II and Venom this year (talk about a busy year!) and helped an artist named Childish Gambino (you may know him as Lando Calrissian) on his latest album.

“Words fail to express how surreal and humbling it feels to be invited into the Star Wars universe,” Göransson said in a statement. “I am deeply grateful to Jon Favreau and Disney for this opportunity and to John Williams for raising the bar so high with his iconic, intrepid scores—they will never be matched. In these next months I hope to honor the tradition of Star Wars’ musical landscape while propelling The Mandalorian into new and uncharted territory. And I will try to remember that there is no try.”

The Mandalorian, which is still in production, will air exclusively on Disney’s new streaming service, which itself will debut in late 2019. But whether or not The Mandalorian will be available on the service when it’s first launched remains unconfirmed. Seems like a good bet, though.

The Mandalorian is produced by Jon Favreau and stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi , Werner Herzog, and Nick Nolte.

