The Mandalorian's Ahsoka Tano and New Republic Will Receive Their Own Spinoffs

James Whitbrook
Filed to:The Mandalorian
The MandalorianRosario DawsonAhsoka TanoStar WarsLucasfilmDisneyDisney PlusStar Wars: AhsokaNew RepublicRangers of the New RepublicSTREAMING
Get ready for more Mandalorian adventures.
Image: Disney

Two new Mandalorian spinoffs are coming—one for Clone Wars and Rebels legend Ahsoka Tano, and another focusing on the New Republic that replaced the overthrown Empire.

Rangers of the New Republic and Star Wars: Ahsoka will be set in the post-Return of the Jedi timeline, with the former telling a story that ultimately culminates in a shared climactic event with the events of The Mandalorian.

Rosario Dawson will reprise her role as Ahsoka Tano as seen in The Mandalorian’s second season for the titular series, which will be penned by Clone Wars, Rebels, and The Mandalorian’s Dave Filoni, while no details were mentioned about who will appear in the New Republic-centric series, beyond the fact that Filoni and Jon Favreau will co-produce.

The first of the series will begin on Disney+ around Christmas 2021.

James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

cattarsussinus
Cat Tarsus Sinus

Fingers crossed for Sabine in the Ahsoka show.