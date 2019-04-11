Image: Disney

The Mandalorian, Disney and Lucasfilm’s first live-action Star Wars television series, will be leading the charge as part of the first offerings available on Disney+.

At the Walt Disney Investor Day presentation today, Disney gave the first preliminary details of Star Wars’ presence on the upcoming streaming platform Disney+. Alongside The Mandalorian initially, digital versions of the original and prequel Star Wars films, as well as The Force Awakens and Rogue One, will be available on the service, with The Last Jedi and Solo following at a later date. Star Wars: Episode IX, set to be unveiled at Star Wars Celebration in Chicago tomorrow, will join the films after its home release sometime in 2020.



Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy took to the stage to confirm several new details about what fans can expect of new Star Wars content on the platform. First, Alan Tudyk, who played the sarcastic re-programmed Imperial security droid K-2SO in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, will reprise his role in the previously unveiled but still untitled Cassian Andor show, starring Diego Luna. No further details were revealed beyond the fact it is a “thrilling spy series in the Star Wars universe,” which is unsurprising, given that Cassian and K2 are, well...Rebel spies.

Kennedy also confirmed that beyond The Mandalorian and the Cassian show, there are more Star Wars shows currently in development, both live action and animated—the latter of which includes the upcoming new season of the beloved Star Wars: The Clone Wars, announced back at San Diego Comic-Con last year as bringing a full conclusion to the show’s saga out of previously unfinished storylines, following its cancelation when Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2014. Beyond new Star Wars stories, Kennedy also confirmed a new, untitled behind-the-scenes documentary series that will put the spotlight on the craftsmen and designers who help bring the Star Wars movies to life.

Update 8:00pm: Disney’s livestream has concluded, with confirmation that only the first episode of The Mandalorian will be available on day one, and that Disney+ will launch on November 12 in the U.S. A monthly subscription will be available for $6.99, with annual subscriptions costing $69.99.

