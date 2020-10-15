Mando and the babby are gearing up for season three. Photo : Lucasfilm

Do you believe we ar e just two weeks away from the season two premiere of The Mandalorian? Better yet, can you believe the third season of The Mandalorian will start filming soon after?

It’s true on both accounts. Season two will begin airing on Disney+ October 30, and in a new interview with Variety, executive producer Jon Favreau said that season three production will start “before the end of the year.”

“We’re operating under the assumption that we’ll be able to go forward,” Favreau told the trade. And though many films and shows have already gone back into production since the start of the ongoing pandemic, Favreau thinks The Mandalorian is in a unique position due to its streamlined, advanced technology.

“We’re in very small situations and oftentimes we have a lot of characters in masks,” Favreau said. “And we also have a lot of digital work that augments things. So we’re a show that’s probably well-equipped to be flexible based on the protocols that are emerging surrounding work restarting.”

You can learn much, much more about what Favreau is talking about by watching Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, which has several episodes detailing the show’s many digital innovations. Or just click here.

Timing has been everything for The Mandalorian. The second season of the show was also in production soon after the first season began airing on Disney+ last year, and it wrapped mere days before all productions shut down to stop the spread of covid-19. Since then, Favreau and his team have been able to finish the second season and prep the third remotely, making it seem like a similar timeline in 2021, with a late- fall or winter premiere, is likely for season three.

