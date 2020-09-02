ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
TelevisionSci-Fi

The Mandalorian Season 2 Will Arrive Just in Time for Halloween

Mando brandishing a weapon that is most definitely not a tuning fork.
Image: Disney+

When Jon Favreau said that The Mandalorian’s second season wouldn’t be stopped by the covid-19 pandemic that’s effectively brought Hollywood to its knees, he meant it.

This morning, seemingly apropos of nothing, Disney announced that The Mandalorian’s second season will hit Disney+ on October 30 and will be simulcast in the U.S. and the UK.

The announcement didn’t come along with any new details about what to expect from the upcoming season, but given that Timothy Olyphant’s slated to make his debut in the series and Giancarlo Esposito’s Gideon will return with the Darksaber in hand, The Mandalorian’s next chapter is almost certainly going to be a compelling one.

The Mandalorian’s second season hits Disney+ on October 30.

io9 Culture Critic and Staff Writer. Cyclops was right.

ip247365
The Left Hand of the Son of Coul

Everyone break out your flutes!