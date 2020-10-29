Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
The Mandalorian Season 2 Premiere Spoiler Discussion Zone Is Right Here

germainlussier
Germain Lussier
Filed to:Open Channel
Open ChannelThe MandalorianBaby YodaStar WarsDisney PlusstreamingDisneylucasfilmspoilers
This is the way and this is the day. The Mandalorian is back.
Photo: Disney+

Almost a year has passed since Moff Gideon emerged from his fallen TIE Fighter, mythic Darksaber in hand, ending the first season of the first live-action Star Wars TV show, The Mandalorian. Now, finally, fans can see what happens next with Din Djarin, the Child (aka Baby Yoda), Cara Dune, Greef Karga, and the rest. The Mandalorian is back.

Season two debuts at 3:01 a.m. on the east coast of the United States so until we can get you a proper recap, we thought you might like a place to safely talk all the spoilers.

On Friday afternoon, we’ll be back with our full thoughts, breaking down what it all means. Until then, talk below, and dream of Razor Crests, Whistling Birds, Beskar steel, and adorably blinking Baby Yoda eyes.

Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

DISCUSSION

BloggyMcBlogBlog
BloggyMcBlogBlog

Wow! I totally didn’t see them bringing Darth Vader back from the dead!