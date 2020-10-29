This is the way and this is the day. The Mandalorian is back. Photo : Disney+

This is the way and this is the day.

Almost a year has passed since Moff Gideon emerged from his fallen TIE Fighter, mythic Darksaber in hand, ending the first season of the first live-action Star Wars TV show, The Mandalorian. Now, finally, fans can see what happens next with Din Djarin, the Child (aka Baby Yoda), Cara Dune, Greef Karga, and the rest. The Mandalorian is back.

Season two debuts at 3:01 a.m. on the east coast of the United States so until we can get you a proper recap, we thought you might like a place to safely talk all the spoilers.

On Friday afternoon, we’ll be back with our full thoughts, breaking down what it all means. Until then, talk below, and dream of Razor Crests, Whistling Birds, Beskar steel, and adorably blinking Baby Yoda eyes.



