The Mandalorian Season 2 Picks Up Justified's Timothy Olyphant

Timothy Olyphant will appear in season two of The Mandalorian. Photo : FX

A new brand of law is coming to The Mandalorian and it’ll be dished out by Raylan Givens himself. That’s the name of the hard-nosed cop played by Timothy Olyphant on FX’s Justified and now the actor will bring that power and swagger to the Star Wars universe.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Olyphant will be joining season two of The Mandalorian. Unfortunately, there’s no word on which character he’ll be playing. It could be a new character, such as the scoundrels actors like Bill Burr and Natalia Tena played in season one, or an established character, like the ones that Temuera Morrison, Rosario Dawson, and Katee Sackhoff are reportedly playing in the new season . We just don’t know, but we invite your wishlists in the comments.

While Olyphant is best known for Justified, he’s really had an incredibly eclectic career . He rose to mainstream fame with a role on HBO’s Deadwood, but had already played a juicy p art in Scream 2, a cop in Gone in 60 Seconds, and drug dealer in Go. He also had a memorable role on The Office, and recently had a part in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. I t’s a seriously impressive list. Star Wars is lucky to have him.

Plus, the best news about The Mandalorian season two is that, unlike all of the big movies we were excited to see this year but have since been delayed, The Mandalorian is still on schedule. Filming finished before the covid-19 pandemic and post-production is on track for a f all release on Disney+. This is the way.

