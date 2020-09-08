The Mandalorian Season 2 First Look Teases a Game of Thrones-Style Escalation

The Mandalorian (Pablo Pascal) and Baby Yoda in the first look at season two. Image : Disney (Entertainment Weekly)

The first season of Disney’s The Mandalorian was all about putting the pieces in place. You’ve got the story of a Mandalorian (Pedr o Pascal), who’s found himself taking care of his own bounty. Entertainment Weekly has the first look at season two, which sees Mando struggling to keep his charge safe—as outside forces converge to help him on his quest, or take the Child for themselves.

In an interview with EW, showrunner Jon Favreau shared new details on season two of The Mandalorian, which is set to come out next month. Favreau said the first season was focused on introducing the characters and the world they inhabit, which takes place five years after the fall of the Empire in Return of the Jedi. Now that the cards have been drawn, the throughline of season two is about “introducing a larger story in the world,” one that compels all our heroes and villains to choose a side. Not only will this expand the story of the Mandalorian and his baby, but it will also give other characters larger storylines (Favreau cited Game of Thrones as inspiration...for better or worse).

“The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show,” executive producer Dave Filoni said. “Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy.”

Baby on Board! Image : Disney (Entertainment Weekly)

Filoni added that they’re working to make this season bigger than ever, noting: “You want The Empire Strikes Back to be better than A New Hope.”



One of the biggest stories this upcoming season will be centered around Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), the officer who’s hot in pursuit of Mando and the Child. According to Esposito, Gideon will serve as the show’s Dark Side-esque temptation—“going toe-to-toe” with the Mandalorian and trying to get him to give up his quest to protect the Child. It’s something he’ll try to do with both wits and brawn, as he tries to outsmart the Mandalorian...while also reminding the audience he’s got the Darksaber and knows how to use it.

“It’s so exciting for me to be in a show where I can wear a cape and own it, and where I can have a lightsaber and really own it,” Esposito added.



This season sees all the main characters of season one returning, along with several heavily rumored debuts. These include Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Katee Sackoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, and Michael Biehn and Timothy Olyphant as unknown characters. In addition, Temuera Morrison may be reprising his role as Jango Fett from the Star Wars prequels (or perhaps his grown up son). There are also some new faces arriving behind the camera. According to EW, Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel) directed an episode of season two—along with Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Karga on the show.

The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ on October 30. Be sure to head to Entertainment Weekly for more photos and info on season two.

