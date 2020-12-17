The Mandalorian Season 2 Finale Spoiler Discussion Zone Is Right Here

Boba and Din are ready for a rescue. Photo : Lucasfilm

Season two of The Mandalorian is coming to a close and we can’t believe it’s already over. It seems like just yesterday Din Djarin fought a Krayt Dragon with Cobb Vanth, and now he’s teaming up with Boba Fett, Fennic Shand, and Cara Dune to rescue Grogu from Moff Gideon and his Dark Troopers.

Will Bo-Katan join the group on the journey? Will she get her Darksaber back? How does Ahsoka play into all of this? And did Grogu manage to connect to a Jedi through the Force? Right now, we don’t know. We’re writing this before 12:01 a.m. PST when the final chapter of The Mandalorian season two drops on Disney+.

Odds are though, you’re reading this after the episode has aired and you know all the secrets. We’re jealous. And we’ll join you for a much longer discussion Friday afternoon. But for now, dive into all of Chapter 16's huge questions and revelations in the comments below.

