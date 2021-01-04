Jeremy Bulloch has been honored by The Mandalorian. Photo : Lucasfilm

The passing of Boba Fett actor Jeremy Bulloch was obviously sad, but in a way it was also auspiciously timed. It came exactly one day before The Mandalorian— a show inspired by the character he originated , and which had just revived that character— announced a new TV show about the character. So while fans never like to see legends leave us, the timing only bolstered Bulloch’s legacy.

In the weeks since, the team behind The Mandalorian took that up a notch. A dedication to Bulloch was recently added to the end of the credits for the final episode of the finale, which is mere seconds before the announcement of The Book of Boba Fett.

The new credit on Chapter 16 of The Mandalorian. Screenshot : Disney+

We reached out to Lucasfilm to confirm the timing of this change and will update when and if we hear back. But no matter what , it’s now forever a part of Star Wars history. Just like Bulloch himself.



