First he was in Game of Thrones, soon he’ll be in the DC Universe, and now, he’s going to a galaxy far, far away.

Variety reports that Pedro Pascal is in talks to star in the upcoming Disney+ Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, a piece of casting that was previously rumored but unconfirmed. The article implies he’ll play the title character, “a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

Pascal played the roguish Prince Oberyn Martell on Game of Thrones (before having his skull crushed by The Mountain), was recently in Kingsman: The Golden Circle, can currently be seen in the film Prospect, and will soon appear in Wonder Woman 1984, though his role in that remains a mystery.

The Mandalorian will be the first Star Wars show on Disney’s upcoming streaming service, Disney+. It takes place after Return of the Jedi, before The Force Awakens, and sports an impressive list of directors, including Star Wars guru Dave Filoni, Thor Ragnarok’s Taika Waititi, and Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard, just to name a few.

Variety’s article says that “Pascal’s name had previously been rumored for the role, but sources say he was one of many actors being considered. Now, insiders tell Variety that he has been offered the role and negotiations are underway.” Which is all well and good but...the show has been filming for several weeks now. Was there someone else under the helmet in the photo Lucasfilm revealed? Or has this all already happened and the media is just catching up? Frankly, we don’t know yet. We just know Pascal is an excellent actor with a unique presence and we’re all for him hunting down and shooting people all across the galaxy.

Executive produced by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian does not yet have a release date but sometime next year seems like a good bet. It’ll be followed by a second Star Wars streaming show starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor.

Update: Entertainment Weekly reports filming was ongoing without a lead actor, which explains the timing mentioned above, and that he is indeed the title character. Minor changes have been made to reflect this.