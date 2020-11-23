The Mandalorian Macarons Cost HOW Much??

Baby Yoda is basically eating gold. Photo : Lucasfilm

Star Wars and merchandise obviously go hand in hand. Sometimes, though, it can go a little too far. Take, for example, the blue macarons t he Child gobbled up in last week’s The Mandalorian episode, “The Siege.” They looked tasty , right? And it was a cute enough scene that you could fathom some kind of merchandising deal would be set up for you to be able to eat the same macarons. Which, it turns out, there was. You can eat them. Just be prepared to melt down all your beskar to be able to afford them.

Williams Sonoma (yes, somehow, the tie-in is with high-end brand Williams Sonoma) is selling the official Mandalorian “Nevarro Nummies Macarons.” And a 12-pack costs, drumroll please, $50. Yes, you read that right. Each single macaron is about $4.17. Which feels more like Canto Bight prices than Nevarro prices.

Here’s the official description from the Williams Sonoma site: “Inspired by a sweet moment when a young Nevarro student debated sharing his treats with the Child, 21st-century artisans in California have created these ethereal French-style almond macarons capturing the essence of this scene with Nevarro Nummies. For authentic galactic flavor, each exquisite treat is artfully hand-piped with a rich, creamy vanilla filling.”

$50 Macarons. Photo : Williams Sonoma

Okay. We have to admit. That sounds pretty inviting. Plus $4 for a cookie isn’t unheard of in certain restaurants, and the cost does make the joke of Baby Yoda straight Force stealing them from another student even funnier. But this is Star Wars. This is entertainment for the masses. Fifty dollars for some dessert does not sit well and deserves to be poked fun at.



The real question though, is how much would it cost for you to eat so many macarons that you puke blue? If you want to spend probably several hundred dollars, click here and find out.

