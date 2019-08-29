Photo: Lucasfilm

The more we hear about The Mandalorian, the more it feels like executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni made it their own personal Star Wars playground.

Even seeing only a few brief minutes, we already know the show solves the mystery of Willow Hood’s ice cream maker, brings back IG bounty hunter droids in a big way, references the Star Wars Holiday Special, and god knows what else. The latest revelation is that the show will reintroduce another deep cut Star Wars alien.

Advertisement

In an interview with MTV News, Favreau confirmed that The Mandalorian will have blurrgs.

What are blurrgs? They’re two-legged, big-headed creatures that people ride or use for labor. Kind of like a super ugly horse of the Star Wars universe. Blurrgs first appeared Ewoks: The Battle of Endor, which is not canon, but Filoni made them cannon when he introduced them in The Clone Wars animated series. They’ve also appeared on Star Wars Rebels and in a few video games.

However, blurrgs haven’t been seen in live-action since the Ewoks movie. Until now. In fact, Favreau says you’ll see an Ugnaught riding a blurrg in The Mandalorian, which describes a brief image you see in the first teaser trailer. I’m pretty sure that’s the creature I saw during footage at Star Wars Celebration Chicago that I mistakenly referring to as a Dewback. Nope. It’s a blurrg.

Advertisement

Photo: Lucasfilm

Above is the full screenshot from the trailer of the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and the Ugnaught Kuiil, who is riding a blurrg.

Advertisement

What other deep cut Star Wars characters could be introduced? What mysteries will be solved? Those questions will begin to get answered on November 12 when The Mandalorian debuts on Disney+.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.