And no, for the love of god, before you ask: neither of them are Bossk.



Entertainment Weekly has just released a new glimpse from the upcoming Disney+ Star Wars series, set after the fall of the Empire in Return of the Jedi and following a lone Mandalorian hunter navigating the lawless fringes of the galaxy far, far away. Apparently, those fringes will feature some familiar species, if not specifically familiar faces, because Pedro Pascal’s still-unnamed Mando will be punching up some Trandoshans.

Or, well, whacking them with that Amban Phase-Pulse rifle of his.

We’d speculated getting a closer look at the Mandalorian’s gear at D23 that the rifle might be able to be used in close combat thanks to its weird mandibles—a throwback to the weapon’s appearance in the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special as part of Boba Fett’s arsenal—but it appears here it’s more just a handy tool to stop a the Trandoshan’s glaive from digging itself right into Pascal’s chest rather than specifically a close-quarters tool.

Still, those are some Trandoshans alright! The new makeup makes them look almost uncomfortably human, but it goes to show we’ve come a long way from Bossk stoically standing aboard the bridge of the Executor all those years ago.

The Mandalorian hits Disney+ when the service launches in the U.S. on November 12.

