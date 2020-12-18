Din Djarin’s world is getting bigger and bigger. Image : Lucasfilm

A lot was going on in this week’s Mandalorian finale, but there was a surprising bit of news tucked in all the way at the end.



There is...another.

If you stuck around through the very end of “Chapter 16,” aka “The Rescue,” you’ll have been treated to Star Wars pulling a bit of a Marvel Studios on us. A post-credits scene featuring Boba Fett and Fennec Shand that seemingly hinted that there is actually another streaming show in the works for the galaxy far, far away: The Book of Boba Fett.

io9 has reached out to Disney to clarify if this is indeed a new, separate series, and not the third season of The Mandalorian with one hell of a rebrand, as the show was expected to return in a similar December 2021 window. We’ll update this post when we hear more.

If it is a new show, The Book of Boba will presumably star Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen, respectively, and follow up on the events of the post-credit scene which saw Boba and Fennec take up residence in Jabba’s Palace on Tatooine, after dispatching the residing Bib Fortuna, who had seemingly taken over himself in the wake of his master’s explosive death in Return of the Jedi. A nice surprise, especially given that rumors of a Boba spinoff have been lingering ever since the character’s reported return for The Mandalorian was floated early this year.

However, those rumors seemed to take a hit last week when, at Disney’s Investor Day, Lucasfilm announced a swathe of new Disney+ projects and updates, adding new shows like Visions, The Acolyte, and two Mandalorian spinoffs in the form of Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka, but not confirming anything about Boba Fett’s future beyond The Mandalorian.

At least, now we know that, too, and the Star Wars’ universe’s big play on streaming shows is only continuing to grow. The Book of Boba Fett is expected to begin streaming on Disney+ in December 2021.

