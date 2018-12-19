Photo: Lucasfilm

Battlestar Galactica

The Wrap reports Jay Basu (The Girl in the Spider’s Web) has been hired to rewrite Lisa Joy’s script for the long-in-limbo-film adaptation of Battlestar Galactica.

The Conjuring 3

Speaking with Bloody-Disgusting, James Wan revealed the third Conjuring movie will be a courtroom drama, focusing on a defendant who claims he was demonically possessed at the time of the murder he stands trial for committing.

Spider-Ham

Speaking with Variety, John Mulaney compared his pitch for the Spider-Ham solo movie to a “family friendly” take on All The President’s Men, but with “lots of bacon jokes.”

[Spider-Ham] is a fun guy who is capable of great rage. To go see him back at the Daily Beagle — I could see a Watergate-like story at the Beagle where he’s both a reporter and Spider-Ham by night. This would be more like The Post or All The President’s Men or Spotlight, but we’d make it family friendly. Lots of bacon jokes, or, ‘that’s ham-fisted.’

Joker

Filming has officially wrapped on Joker, according to director Todd Phillips.

Child’s Play

The official tie-in website bestbuddi.com has added Buddi-branded Christmas cards and wallpapers. Head over there for more.

Polar

Bloody-Disgusting has our first look at Mads Mikkelsen as Duncan Vizla, aka “The Black Kaiser,” in Netflix’s adaptation of the graphic novel, Polar.

Aquaman

The latest Aquaman featurette dives into James Wan’s creative process.

Mary Poppins Returns

Lin Manuel-Miranda raps with penguins in the latest clip.

Bumblebee

Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena discuss their characters in two new featurettes.





The Secret Life of Pets 2

Snowball becomes a superhero in the latest trailer.

The Mandalorian

Making Star Wars reports the iconic Empire Strikes Back bounty hunters IG-88, and a Trandoshan bounty hunter who seems likely to actually be Bossk, will appear in the upcoming Star Wars television series.

According to the site, The Mandalorian’s IG-88 is actually part of a wider droid organization called the Droid Gotra, and recent scenes shot with the duo include a shootout and speeder bike chase.

The Terror



George Takei has joined the cast of The Terror’s second season as Yamato-san, “a former fishing captain and community elder.” Takei will also serve as a consultant on the new season, set in a Japanese internment camp during the Second World War.

TV Line also reports Kiki Sukezane (Lost in Space) has joined the cast as Yuko, “a mysterious woman from [lead character] Chester Nakayama’s past,” while Miki Ishikawa will play Amy, “a Nakayama family friend.” Naoko Mori and Shingo Usami have also boarded the series as Chester’s mother and father, respectively.

Stranger Things

An update to Stranger Things’ season three IMDB page credits stunt performer Ryan Mari as a “Russian Guard.” Pinch of salt and all that, but what could it meeeeaaaan, and so on. [/Film]

Stargirl

That Hashtag Show also claims to have in-depth character breakdowns for Courtney Whitmore’s parents, teenage love interest, and various supporting characters it goes on to wildly speculate as being be Johnny Quick, Liberty Belle, Brain Wave, Johnny Sorrow, and the Golden Age Green Lantern, Alan Scott. Click through and decide for yourself!

Stephen Spielberg Fantasy Series

According to The Los Angeles Times, Amblin is now developing a TV series based on “an original fantasy idea by [Stephen] Spielberg” alongside Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes.

Swamp Thing

In a recent interview with Bloody-Disgusting, James Wan revealed the pilot episode of Swamp Thing is based on an Alan Moore story.

We’re a big fan of Alan Moore’s take on it so picking a particular story and using that as the foundation to kick it off. If we’re lucky, we can have many other stories to tell.

Van Helsing

Good news. Syfy has renewed Van Helsing for a fourth season under the aegis of new showrunner, Jonathan Walker. In a press release, Walker stated:

Having been in the writing room on ‘Van Helsing’ since Season 1 I’m excited to take the reins as showrunner from Neil LaBute. Season 4 will delve deeper into the iconic lore of the vampires and their ultimate goals for this world. New villains will rise along with unexpected heroes joining the fight. We have a fantastic build planned for this season and I’m thrilled to share it with our dedicated fans.

Elementary

Followed by some sad news — TV Line reports Elementary’s seventh season will also be its last.

Agents of SHIELD

Filming has reportedly wrapped on season six of Agents of SHIELD.

Gotham

Coming Soon has several photos from the season five premiere, “Year Zero.” More at the link.

The Passage

Bloody-Disgusting also has images from the the pilot episode of The Passage. Head over there to see the rest.

Roswell, New Mexico

Finally, the latest trailer for the CW’s Roswell reboot includes a downed UFO and a primal screaming alien.

