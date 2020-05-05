The Mandalorian Confirms 2 New Directors for Its Second Season

“I’ll have what he’s having.” Image : Lucasfilm

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here. Prev Next View All

J.J. Abrams’ HBO sci-fantasy drama Demimonde has found itself some more producers. Joe Keery promises spooks abound when Stranger Things returns. Get a look at Mark Hamill vamping it up in What We Do in the Shadows. Plus, teases for Twilight Zone’s second season, and what’s to come on Harley Quinn. Spoilers, away!



Advertisement

Matilda

Deadline has confirmed Ralph Fiennes will indeed play Ms. Trunchbull in Netflix’s upcoming Matilda remake.

Advertisement

Covenant

10 Cloverfield Lane screenwriters Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken are working on an adaptation of Elizabeth Bear’s short story, Covenant, for Spyglass Entertainment and producer Eli Roth. In the story, “a former serial killer — the beneficiary of ‘rightminding, ’ a process that cures psychopathy by forcibly bestowing empathy — finds herself in a very dangerous situation.” [Deadline]

Tuesday's Best Deals: Jay Bird Headpho... Read on The Inventory

Untitled Sci-Fi Film

Deadline also reports Scott Beck and Bryan Woods (A Quiet Place) will write and direct a new sci-thriller for Sony and producer Sam Raimi said to have “a big twist at the end.”

Advertisement

Under the Skin: The Series

According to Deadline, Silver Reel has outbid A24 for the television rights to Jonathan Glazer‘s sci-fi thriller, Under the Skin.

Advertisement

Demimonde

Kira Snyder, Rand Ravich and Far Shariat have signed on to co-executive produce Demimonde at HBO with J.J. Abrams. The story is described as an “epic and intimate sci-fi fantasy drama” dealing with “a world’s battle against a monstrous, oppressive force, exploring the lengths a family will go to find their missing child.” [Variety]

Advertisement

The Mandalorian

Robert Rodriguez and Peyton Reed confirmed they’re directing episodes of The Mandalorian’s second season.

Advertisement

Advertisement





The Twilight Zone

Bloody-Disgusting has the cast, crew, and titles for all ten episodes of The Twilight Zone’s second season.

8 Starring (previously announced) Joel McHale (Community, Stargirl) and Brandon Jay McLaren (UnREAL, Graceland) Written by Glen Morgan Directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead

A Small Town Starring Damon Wayans Jr. (Happy Endings, Let’s Be Cops), David Krumholtz (The Deuce, Evel), Natalie Martinez (Reminiscence, The I-Land), and Paula Newsome (Barry, Chicago Med) Written by Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due Directed by Alonso Alvarez-Barreda

Try, Try Starring Topher Grace (Blackkklansman, Black Mirror) and Kylie Bunbury (When They See Us, Pitch) Written by Alex Rubens Directed by Jennifer McGowan

You Might Also Like Starring Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire, Manchester by the Sea) and Greta Lee (Russian Doll, High Maintenance) Written and Directed by Osgood Perkins

Ovation Starring Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Birds of Prey, Lovecraft Country), Tawny Newsome (Space Force, Lower Decks), Sky Ferreira (Baby Driver, Twin Peaks), Paul F. Tompkins (BoJack Horseman, Comedy Bang! Bang!), and Thomas Lennon (Reno 911! Night at the Museum) Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour

Downtime Starring Morena Baccarin (Deadpool, Homeland), Colman Domingo (If Beale Street Could Talk, Fear the Walking Dead) and Tony Hale (Veep, Toy Story 4) Written by Jordan Peele Directed by JD Dillard

The Who of You Starring Ethan Embry (Grace and Frankie, Blindspotting), Daniel Sunjata (Graceland, Rescue Me), and Billy Porter (Pose, Like a Boss) Written by Win Rosenfeld Directed by Peter Atencio

A Human Face Starring Jenna Elfman (Fear the Walking Dead, Dharma & Greg), Chris Meloni (The Handmaid’s Tale, 42), and Tavi Gevinson (Person to Person, Enough Said) Written by Alex Rubens Directed by Christina Choe

Among the Downtrodden Introducing Abbie Hern and Sophia Macy Written by Heather Anne Campbell Directed by Tayarisha Poe

Meet in the Middle Starring Jimmi Simpson (Westworld, Black Mirror: USS Callister) and Gillian Jacobs (Community, Love) Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini Directed by Mathias Herndl

Stranger Things

Speaking with Total Film (via Games Radar) Joe Keery described the fourth season of Stranger Things as “a lot scarier than prior years.”

Oh man, it’s pretty amazing – the Duffer brothers have really done it again. I think that this year – and I know I say this every single year – but this is definitely going to be a lot scarier than prior years.

Advertisement

What We Do in the Shadows

Entertainment Weekly has our first look at Mark Hamill as Laszlo’s currently unnamed “ancient rival” on What We Do in the Shadows.

Advertisement

Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn believes the Joker is working as a bartender in a clip from this week’s episode.

Roswell, New Mexico

Finally, the CW has released a trailer for “The Diner, ” the first episode of Roswell, New Mexico since “The Pilot” not to be titled after a popular ‘90s song.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.