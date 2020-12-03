Moff Gideon’s tracker on the Razor Crest is surely coming into play soon. Photo : Disney+

Begun, the ending has. Or so we think. This week brings chapter 14 of The Mandalorian, meaning only two more episodes remain after this. And following last week’s jam-packed episode, “The Jedi,” we’re thinking this week is going to start a chain of events leading us to whatever the season’s conclusion will be.

Why? Well, Moff Gideon has a tracking device on the Razor Crest. He’s after Grogu (yes, we are now calling him Grogu) and since the Moff and his Dark Troopers did not show up during “The Jedi,” we have to imagine they’re still closely following our heroes. It seems likely he’ll show up pretty quickly and unleash hell on Din, Grogu, and any hope they have of quickly getting to the Jedi Temple on Tython.

Or, maybe not. Maybe there’s just another fun adventure on the way. Maybe we’ll see Xi’an again.

The fact is, we don’t know yet. But you will. We’re writing this before midnight PST when the new episode debuts on Disney+. And when it does, feel free to use the post to discuss all of the big reveals, make bold predictions of what’s next, whatever you’d like.

Then check back Friday afternoon for our full thoughts. Here’s our most recent recap.

