The Mandalorian Chapter 13 Spoiler Discussion Zone Is Right Here

Put your hands in the air, like you’re a baby that just don’t care! Image : Lucasfilm

No more sidequests. No more bounties. Is this the day a legend of the Clone War and Rebellion alike meets Din Djarin? It’s time to gird yourself for The Mandalorian’s next chapter.



Advertisement

After last week’s trip to Nevarro for repairs (and a reunion with some old friends), our Mando and his little ward seem like they’re all set to follow the advice of Bo-Katan, and head to the planet Corvus, the city of Calodan specifically, to encounter none other than Ahsoka Tano. It’s a moment we’ve been waiting for ever since the first rumors came out, but is this going to be the time it happens, for real?

Ahsoka’s impending appearance isn’t the other lingering question we have. Sure there’s that whole tracking beacon thing installed on the Razor Crest by an agent working for Moff Gideon. Speaking of, there’s his whole deal with his army of mysterious Dark Troopers, too. But what if Gideon isn’t the only one tracking Din Djarin, and there’s a certain cloned son of a bounty hunter out there, too?

Advertisement

Suffice to say, there’s a lot that could happen in this week’s The Mandalorian. We don’t know just what right now, considering that, well, we’re writing this before it’s on air, and are not gifted with visions of the Force. But when it does, grab a macaron and join in the comments below to share your thoughts, spoilers, and maybe—just maybe—some excitable Ahsoka gifs if it’s finally time. And don’t forget to check back tomorrow for a full recap of the episode!

G/O Media may get a commission AirPods Pro $170 at Amazon

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.