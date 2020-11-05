We come from the future
The Mandalorian Chapter 10 Spoiler Discussion Zone Is Right Here

germainlussier
Germain Lussier
Filed to:Open Channel
Open Channel The Mandalorian Star Wars Disney Plus Boba Fett Temuera Morrison
What’s around the corner for Baby Yoda?
What's around the corner for Baby Yoda?
Photo: Lucasfilm

Tonight, the adventure continues. Chapter 10 of The Mandalorian debuts at 3:01 a.m. EST Friday morning—and when it does, the full scope of this season will begin to take shape.

Last year, Chapter 1 ended with the reveal of the character that would completely change the focus of entire show: the Child. A week after the series premiere, Chapter 2 set that story on its path. In last week’s season two premiere, Chapter 9 also revealed a character at the end of the episode, a stranger (who may or may not be Boba Fett) played by actor Temuera Morrison. Could that stranger have the same impact on season two as the Child did on season one? If he is Boba Fett, Boba Fett certainly knows plenty about the Sith and the Jedi, large concepts that’ll help Din Djarin on his quest.

Since we’re writing this before we’ve seen the episode, we don’t know if the stranger will appear tonight, or what big reveals and twists await. But no matter what happens, there’ll be tons to talk about, and this is where we want you to spoil the crap out of what happens.

Illustration for article titled iThe Mandalorian/i Chapter 10 Spoiler Discussion Zone Is Right Here
Illustration: Jim Cooke

Dive into the comments below to discuss everything that happens in Chapter 10, and we’ll be back Friday afternoon with our detailed recap. As a reminder, here’s what happened last week:

Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

DISCUSSION

sven-t-sexgore
Sven.T.Sexgore

Mandalorian season 1 was episodic and Filoni likes his teases so I’m not expecting any Fett in this one. 