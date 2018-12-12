Photo: Lucasfilm

It’s true. All of it.

Basically every crazy casting rumor you heard about the first live-action Star Wars show, The Mandalorian, was just made official by Lucasfilm—and we just learned so much more. Yes, Pedro Pascal is the lead in the show and yes he’ll be joined by Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, and Nick Nolte.

But he’ll also be joined by Werner Herzog! Yes! That crazy rumor is true. Also joining the cast are Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito, Supernatural’s Emily Swallow, and American Gods’ Omid Abtahi.

“We’re having a great time working with this incredibly talented group and excited for everyone to see what we’re up to,” executive producer Jon Favreau said in the Lucasfilm release.

Seriously though, what an insane group of people. We’ve got a former MMA fighter, Apollo Creed, a triple-Oscar nominated actor, an Oscar-nominated director not directing, Gus Fuckin’ Fring, and so much more.

As previously reported, The Mandalorian is being written and executive produced by Jon Favreau and will debut on the upcoming Disney streaming service Disney+, “which is set to launch in the U.S. in late 2019.” Thanks for that nugget, Lucasfilm.

Dave Filoni is directing the first episode, with others directed by Deborah Chow, Rick Famuyiwa, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi. Here’s the super duper short synopsis:

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic....



