The Golden Globe award nominees were announced this morning, and although it’s been a pretty quiet year for entertainment in general, as an io9 reader, there are still a few choices that should pique your interest—especially since Baby Yoda and Cthulhu are finally getting the Hollywood recognition they’ve deserved.
The Mandalorian, the only Star Wars entertainment universally recognized by its divisive horde of fans as great since 1980, has been nominated for Best Television Drama Series, as has HBO’s adaptation of Mark Ruff’s horror-drama period piece, Lovecraft Country. Movie-wise, the excellent time loop comedy Palm Springs has been nominated for Best Comedy/Musical Movie, as well as star Andy Samberg for Best Actor in the same category (although it’s annoying that Cristin Milioti, who plays the movie’s bigger lead, was omitted from the Best Actress category). George Clooney’s recent scifi flick The Midnight Sky, Christopher Nolan’s mind-bender Tenet, and Pixar’s Soul all got nods for for Best Score, while the Best Animated Film nominees include The Croods 2, Onward, Over the Moon, Soul, and Wolfwalkers.
I feel pretty confident in saying The Mandalorian and Lovecraft Country are not going to be favourites to win, given that they’re up against The Crown, which has had infinitely more buzz, while historical dramas (which don’t include monsters) have always been Hollywood favorites. I’m slightly less certain about Palm Springs and Samberg, even though they’re up against Disney+’s recording of the beloved Hamilton musical and even more beloved star Lin-Manuel Miranda. The residual hype from the Broadway production should be more than enough to take the category, but Palm Springs was such a pleasant surprise out of nowhere that it’s possible it might surprise us again.
It might be of note that Tenet was almost totally ignored, possibly because Nolan demanded it be released in theaters during a time no one wanted to or shove have gone to theaters, or possibly because it was quite bad.
The Golden Globes winner will be announced on February 28. Here’s the full list of nominees:
Best Television Series, Musical, or Comedy
- Emily in Paris
- The Flight Attendant
- The Great
- Schitt’s Creek
- Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Josh O’Connor, The Crown
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Al Pacino, Hunters
- Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Emma Corrin, The Crown
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy
- Maria Bakalova, Borat 2
- Kate Hudson, Music
- Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
- Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot
- Anya Taylor Joy, Emma
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy
- Don Cheadle, Black Monday
- Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy
- Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- James Corden, The Prom
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
- Dev Patel, Personal History Of David Copperfield
- Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
- Daisy Edgar Jones, Normal People
- Shira Haas, Unorthodox
- Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
- Anya-Taylor Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDorman, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Jared Leto, The Little Things
- Bill Murray, On the Rocks
- Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- Helana Zengel, News of the World
Best Director, Motion Picture
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
- David Fincher, Mank
- Regina King, One Night in Miami
- Aaron Sorkin, Trial of Chicago Seven
- Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Best Motion Picture, Drama
- The Father
- Mank
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Television Series, Drama
- The Crown
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Ratched
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Hamilton
- Music
- Palm Springs
- The Prom
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
- The Midnight Sky
- Tenet
- News of the World
- Mank
- Soul
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
- “Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
- “Here My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
- “IO SI (Seen),” The Life Ahead
- “Speak Now,” One Night in Miami
- “Tigress & Tweed,” The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
- Another Round, Denmark
- La Llorona, Guatemala/France
- The Life Ahead, Italy
- Minari, USA
- Two of Us, France/USA
Best Motion Picture, Animated
- The Croods 2
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
- Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
- Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
- Jack Fincher, Mank
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Normal People
- The Queen’s Gambit
- Small Axe
- The Undoing
- Unorthodox
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
- Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
- Hugh Grant, The Undoing
- Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
- Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Gillian Anderson, The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
- Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- John Boyega, Small Axe
- Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
- Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
- Jim Parsons, Hollywood
- Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Cecil B. deMille Award
- Jane Fonda
Carol Burnett Award
- Norman Lear
DISCUSSION
I liked Lovecraft Country but I felt the latter half of the season was rushed, the ending floundered a little, and for whatever strange reason I felt the treatment of that indigenous character to be almost offensive. Not that it was a LGBTQ character, but just that you have this cool character and IMMEDIATELY kill them before they even get to have any development. That’s like offensive writing man.