Look how happy Grogu and this Lovecraftian monster are to me nominated! Image : Lucasfilm/HBO

The Golden Globe award nominees were announced this morning, and although it’s been a pretty quiet year for entertainment in general, as an io9 reader, there are still a few choices that should pique your interest—especially since Baby Yoda and Cthulhu are finally getting the Hollywood recognition they’ve deserved.



The Mandalorian, the only Star Wars entertainment universally recognized by its divisive horde of fans as great since 1980, has been nominated for Best Television Drama Series, as has HBO’s adaptation of Mark Ruff’s horror-drama period piece, Lovecraft Country. Movie-wise, the excellent time loop comedy Palm Springs has been nominated for Best Comedy/Musical Movie, as well as star Andy Samberg for Best Actor in the same category (although it’s annoying that Cristin Milioti, who plays the movie’s bigger lead, was omitted from the Best Actress category). George Clooney’s recent scifi flick The Midnight Sky, Christopher Nolan’s mind-bender Tenet, and Pixar’s Soul all got nods for for Best Score, while the Best Animated Film nominees include The Croods 2, Onward, Over the Moon, Soul, and Wolfwalkers.

Advertisement

I feel pretty confident in saying The Mandalorian and Lovecraft Country are not going to be favourites to win, given that they’re up against The Crown, which has had infinitely more buzz, while historical dramas (which don’t include monsters) have always been Hollywood favorites. I’m slightly less certain about Palm Springs and Samberg, even though they’re up against Disney+’s recording of the beloved Hamilton musical and even more beloved star Lin-Manuel Miranda. The residual hype from the Broadway production should be more than enough to take the category, but Palm Springs was such a pleasant surprise out of nowhere that it’s possible it might surprise us again.

It might be of note that Tenet was almost totally ignored, possibly because Nolan demanded it be released in theaters during a time no one wanted to or shove have gone to theaters, or possibly because it was quite bad.

The Golden Globes winner will be announced on February 28. Here’s the full list of nominees:

Best Television Series, Musical, or Comedy



Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama



Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama



Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy



Maria Bakalova, Borat 2

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot

Anya Taylor Joy, Emma

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy



Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy



Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, Personal History Of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama



Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



Advertisement

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar Jones, Normal People

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya-Taylor Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama



Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDorman, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture



Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture



Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helana Zengel, News of the World

Best Director, Motion Picture



Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, Trial of Chicago Seven

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Best Motion Picture, Drama



The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Television Series, Drama



The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy



Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Original Score, Motion Picture



The Midnight Sky

Tenet

News of the World

Mank

Soul

Best Original Song, Motion Picture



“Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah

“Here My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7

“IO SI (Seen),” The Life Ahead

“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami

“Tigress & Tweed,” The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language



Another Round, Denmark

La Llorona, Guatemala/France

The Life Ahead, Italy

Minari, USA

Two of Us, France/USA

Best Motion Picture, Animated



The Croods 2

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture



Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father

Jack Fincher, Mank

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



Advertisement

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television



Advertisement

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television



Advertisement

John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Cecil B. deMille Award



Jane Fonda

Carol Burnett Award



Norman Lear

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

