The Mandalorian (and Baby Yoda) Spotted Ripping in Los Angeles

This is the way, bro. Screenshot : NBC Los Angeles

We’re actually in a good mood today for reasons, but to say it’s been generally bleak during the pandemic would be an understatement. With no outlet for his comedy stylings during covid-19, a Los Angeles man grabbed his board and a Mandalorian costume, and set about lifting moods in an entirely different way.



NBC Los Angeles has a fun profile of Tim Brehmer, a stand-up comedian who’s been skateboarding the streets of the city in a handmade Mando outfit (including a flamethrower and an attachment for his phone so he can blast the theme as he cruises along), toting a Baby Yoda for added impact. Brehmer, who describes himself as “a big box of stupid” who lives to make people laugh, told the network he started doing it because he misses performing so much. But then he realized the positive effect it was having on everyone.

“There’s no greater feeling in the world, and with some people with depression, a pill can help, with some people therapy can help, with me, this is my therapy,” Brehmer told NBC Los Angeles. “As long as they’re smiling as I zoom by, that’s all I care about and that’s the only medicine I really need.”



Head to the NBC Los Angeles site to watch a fun video of Brehmer and his Baby Yoda pal, and if you live in the area, please let us know if you spot this creative cosplayer out in the wild!

