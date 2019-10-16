The Man in the High Castle's Final Season Trailer Teases the War to End All Worlds

The multiverse is on the brink of war, with the Third Reich yearning to invade and dominate all realities. But in the new trailer for the last season of Amazon Prime’s The Man in the High Castle, the rebels who’ve been fighting this alt-history world aren’t going down without a last fight.

The first trailer has arrived for the fourth and final season of The Man in the High Castle, which returns to Amazon Prime next month. Last season ended on a cliffhanger, with John Smith (Rufus Sewell) on the verge of a major promotion and Julia Crain (Alexa Davalos) tapping into her ability to travel between worlds. Now, Julia is in our reality, a world where the Germans and Japanese hadn’t invaded the United States, and she becomes more determined than ever to save her own world from the Third Reich.

Meanwhile, John Smith has assumed more control over the Nazis and is moving forward with plans to invade other realities, as his wife Helen (Chelah Horsdal) starts to question his actions. We even see Julia and Helen conversing, hinting that Helen may eventually turn away from the Nazy Party and help the rebellion. Will we see John Smith do the same? I kind of feel he’s beyond redemption at this point, but I suppose you can never say never.

Joining the cast this season is Frances Turner as Bell Mallory, a woman who escaped a concentration camp and has emerged as the leader of the Black Communist Rebellion. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Isa Dick Hackett said the character was loosely based on Angela Davis.

The Man in the High Castle returns with its final season on November 15.

