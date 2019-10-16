We come from the future
Trailer Frenzy

The Man in the High Castle's Final Season Trailer Teases the War to End All Worlds

Beth Elderkin
Filed to:the man in the high castle
4.4K
9
Save
John Smith (Rufus Sewell) heads into our reality.
Photo: Liane Hentscher (Amazon Prime)
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
PrevNextView All

The multiverse is on the brink of war, with the Third Reich yearning to invade and dominate all realities. But in the new trailer for the last season of Amazon Prime’s The Man in the High Castle, the rebels who’ve been fighting this alt-history world aren’t going down without a last fight.

The first trailer has arrived for the fourth and final season of The Man in the High Castle, which returns to Amazon Prime next month. Last season ended on a cliffhanger, with John Smith (Rufus Sewell) on the verge of a major promotion and Julia Crain (Alexa Davalos) tapping into her ability to travel between worlds. Now, Julia is in our reality, a world where the Germans and Japanese hadn’t invaded the United States, and she becomes more determined than ever to save her own world from the Third Reich.

Meanwhile, John Smith has assumed more control over the Nazis and is moving forward with plans to invade other realities, as his wife Helen (Chelah Horsdal) starts to question his actions. We even see Julia and Helen conversing, hinting that Helen may eventually turn away from the Nazy Party and help the rebellion. Will we see John Smith do the same? I kind of feel he’s beyond redemption at this point, but I suppose you can never say never.

Advertisement

Joining the cast this season is Frances Turner as Bell Mallory, a woman who escaped a concentration camp and has emerged as the leader of the Black Communist Rebellion. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Isa Dick Hackett said the character was loosely based on Angela Davis.

The Man in the High Castle returns with its final season on November 15.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More From Amazon Prime

TiVo Reportedly Rolling Out Pre-Roll Ads That Play Before Users Can Watch Recorded Video
Amazon Plans to Open a Liquor Store Because Sure, Why Not
Everything We Learned About The Expanse Season 4 From the Cast and Crew at SDCC
Hell Yeah, The Expanse Season 4 Finally Has a Trailer and a Release Date!
Exclusive: The Expanse Showrunner Talks the Move to Amazon and a Whole New Planet
Kohl's Says Processing Amazon Returns Is Its 'Single Biggest Initiative' in 2019

About the author

Beth Elderkin
Beth Elderkin

Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.

TwitterPosts