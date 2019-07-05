Photo: New Line

Jon Favreau’s Lion King remake is a lot longer than you’d expect. Netflix has already committed to a second season of its Pacific Rim anime. Arrow teases one last costume update for Oliver Queen ahead of its final season. Plus, more mysterious casting for the BBC’s new Dracula, and what’s to come on Krypton. Spoilers now!



The Mask

Speaking with Forbes, The Mask creator Mike Richardson revealed he has a specific comedian in mind for a potential reboot.

I’d like to see a really good physical comedian [in the role]. I have one in mind, but I’m not gonna say her name. We have to do a lot of convincing for this particular actor, but we’ll see ... You never know what’s coming in the future. We have some ideas.

The Lion King

Jon Favreau’s live-action Lion King remake runs 118 minutes—29 minutes longer than the animated original. [BBFC]

Rabid

After receiving facial reconstruction surgery, Supergirl’s Laura Vandervoort spreads a deadly virus in the first trailer for the Soska Sisters’ remake of David Cronenberg’s Rabid.

Weedjies

Cannabis-craving monsters crash a Halloween party in a new teaser proudly boasting it’s “from the creators of Ghoulies and the Puppet Master series.”





Dracula

On top of yesterday’s first look, the BBC has announced that Lyndsey Marshal, Chanel Cresswell, Matthew Beard, Lydia West, Paul Brennen, Sarah Niles, Sofia Oxenham, John McCrea, Phil Dunster, and Millicent Wong have all joined the series in undisclosed roles.

Pacific Rim

IGN reports Netflix has already committed to a second season of their Pacific Rim anime series, set to premiere in 2020.

The Rook

Farrier looks for a scapegoat in the synopsis for The Rook’s July 14 episode, “Chapter 3".

Myfanwy stumbles upon a disconcerting clue regarding her mysterious past; Farrier attempts to find a scapegoat that he can use for the bankside murders; Monica gets ready to do some undercover work as she attends an EVA auction.

Arrow

Producer Marc Guggenheim has offered a sneaky tease of Oliver’s updated suit going into the show’s final season.

Krypton

Finally, Jax-Ur spars with Val-El in a new clip from “A Better Yesterday”, next week’s episode of Krypton.

