All of this has happened before, and all of this will happen again. Because literally, that’s what they’re doing, they’re rebooting Battlestar Galactica again.



Deadline reports that NBC Universal has tapped Mr. Robot’s Sam Esmail to headline a reboot of the beloved sci-fi series Battlestar Galactica for its newly unveiled streaming service. Which is called Peacock.

Yes, really.

Anyway, so far not much is known about the reboot, other than Esmail’s involvement and that it’s now happening. NBC Universal has a long history with the series—about the last remnants of humanity on the run from a sinister, overwhelmingly powerful race of robots called the Cylons—of course, having produced Glen A. Larson’s original in 1978, which ran for just one season, and then produced Ronald D. Moore’s beloved reboot, which aired on Syfy from 2004 to 2009.

But I guess, in this age of streaming wars, every company around looking to make their own platform is returning to past successes in the hopes of making it new again for streaming. In the sci-fi realm Disney has Star Wars, CBS of course has Star Trek, Apple now has Jason Momoa. And now, NBC has Battlestar again.

Peacock is set to launch in the U.S. in April 2020. We’ll bring you more on the Battlestar Galactica as we learn it.

