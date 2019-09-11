Image: Legion M/Screen Media

Everything about Alien is iconic. That goes for the alien itself; the movie’s scares, like the chest-burster; the lead performance by Sigourney Weaver; and even its simplistic poster and tagline: “In space no one can hear you scream.” It’s all so well known that it’s not an easy task to try and be in the same league, let alone match it.

However, that was the task posed to the team behind the new documentary Memory: The Origins of Alien. After premiering at Sundance earlier this year, the doc was picked up by Screen Media and the fan-owned entertainment company Legion M. Those fans helped decided on the film’s theatrical poster, which io9 is excited to exclusively debut below.

Image: Legion M/Screen Media

As you can see the poster, designed by Gravillis, takes the legendary visage of the Xenomorph, designed by H.R. Giger, and surrounds it with notes and sketches, just like Ridley Scott may have made when he was directing the 1979 classic. It’s a strong representation of the documentary, which promises to dive deep into the making of Alien with tons of new footage and behind the scenes information.

Directed by Alexandre O. Philippe, Memory: The Origins of Alien will be playing Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas next week, and will open in select theaters and hit VOD on October 4.

