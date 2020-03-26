The Magicians' Series Finale Teases the End and a Magical Birth

The end is near for The Magicians. Image : Syfy

After five seasons, The Magicians’ cohort of mystical questers have just about reached the end of their respective journeys. But i n a new teaser for the upcoming series finale, crossing the finish line looks like it’s going to be the hardest battle any of them have ever fought.

With its big musical episode of the way, The Magicians’ final act is going to revolve around whether Alice will be successful in her goal to harness the power of a World Seed to create a new place for the people of Fillory to live. A s you can see from the trailer, her goal’s going to involve saying more than a few goodbyes.

But Alice isn’t the only one saying her farewells. Penny, Margo, and Kady all make brief, seemingly somber appearances, though it appears that at long last, Julia’s going to have her baby...whose magical umbilical cord needs to be cut by Fogg of all people. Wild.

Advertisement

The Magicians’ final episode hits Syfy on April 1, 2020.

Thursday's Best Deals: MacBooks, Thermoworks, REI Co-Op, Huckberry,... Read on The Inventory

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.