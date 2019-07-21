Some very big events took place in the season four finale of Syfy’s The Magicians. What adventures can we expect next? A new clip out of San Diego Comic-Con gives us a small tease.



The Magicians had a panel at SDCC on Saturday with Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer Bishil, Rick Worthy, Jade Tailor, Brittany Curran, and Trevor Einhorn, plus executive producers Sera Gamble, John McNamara, and Henry Alonso Myers. While they teased season five it seems they weren’t quite ready to drop a trailer. Instead, we get a curious clip of Julia meeting an unexpected magical creature with...shall we say, outdated ways of thinking?

Yowza.

Really though, did they have to go and remind us of that character death so soon?? Rude if you ask me. Kidding aside, there was some fun news out of the panel according to Syfy, including new cast additions Yetide Badaki (of American Gods fame) and Sean McGuire (the dapper pigman).

The Magicians will air season five in 2020.

